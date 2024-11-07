Three people charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death in Buenos Aires

Three individuals have been charged in Argentina in connection with the death of Liam Payne, according to the BBC.

Payne, who gained international fame as a member of the popular boyband One Direction, died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to prosecutors, one of Payne’s companions has been charged with abandonment of a person, resulting in death, as well as the supply and facilitation of drugs.

Additionally, a hotel employee and a third individual face charges related to supplying drugs.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

Payne, 31, was a prominent figure in pop music, known widely for his time with One Direction during the 2010s.

Liam Payne of X-Factor band One Direction attend the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 World film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England.

His sudden death prompted an investigation by Argentinian authorities into his final days at the hotel.

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death.

