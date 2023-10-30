Thousands in jewelry, valuables stolen from Colorado's locker room after loss to UCLA

Several Colorado football players and staff members had jewelry, cash, and other valuables worth thousands of dollars stolen from their locker room at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The burglary happened during Colorado's 28-16 loss to UCLA, though the exact time isn't known. A video from Well Off Media shows Colorado players discussing the theft of their belongings after the game.

“You can’t go play football and know your s*** safe, dog. It’s messed up, bruh,” said defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Defensive lineman Amari McNeill and outside linebacker Derrick McLendon also appeared in the video and confirmed they had items stolen.

Darius Sanders, a Colorado social media staffer who heavily documents the team (and is not related to head coach Deion Sanders), said in a video on his YouTube channel "Reach the People Media" that he is one of the staff members who had items or cash stolen from the locker room.

“Thieves came into our locker room and stole several players’ chains, several coaches’ chains and belongings,” Sanders said. “They stole multiple thousands of dollars out of my bag.”

Lisa Derderian, City of Pasadena public information officer, confirmed Monday that the Pasadena Police are investigating incident. She also told BuffZone.com that the police, as well as Colorado and UCLA private security were on site, but it is "unknown who is responsible for guarding the locker room specifically."

In a statement released Monday, UCLA said they're "in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter."