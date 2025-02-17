This 14-team CFP proposal from SEC & Big Ten could alter college football FOREVER | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to this week's meeting between the SEC & Big Ten conferences which may change college football as we know it. After only one season of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the SEC & Big Ten conferences have already determined it’s time for a change.

The conferences are likely to propose a 14 or even 16-team playoff next week that would grant four automatic qualifiers each to the SEC and Big Ten; two each to the ACC and Big 12; and one to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion. Dan, Ross & Pat take a deep dive into all the ways this proposal could alter the college football landscape including the devaluation of conference championship games, non-conference games becoming all but irrelevant, and scheduling disparities that would alienate many conferences.

(0:55) SEC & Big Ten meeting to change CFP format

(56:30) People’s Court: Florida burger brawl

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts