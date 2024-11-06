National

These 8 viral social media posts capture the Election Day vibes

By Kelsey Weekman, Yahoo News
By Kelsey Weekman, Yahoo News

After months of campaigning from Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, voters cast their ballots and are now anxiously awaiting poll results. While the final results are still unknown, X users shared their Election Day vibes — and the prevailing emotion seemed to be ... anxiety. From looming dread to jokes about the incessant influx of campaign text messages, here's a look at some viral posts from Nov. 5.

0

Most Read