Texas and Oklahoma's first SEC game against each other to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 12

Texas and Oklahoma’s first game as members of the SEC will start a little later than usual.

ESPN announced Thursday that the Red River Rivalry would kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on either ABC or ESPN on Oct. 12. The two schools have typically played their annual rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at Noon ET.

The kickoff time for the game was among many early season and marquee matchup start times released by the TV networks and conferences on Thursday. ESPN’s release also included the move of the Egg Bowl rivalry game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss to Black Friday. The game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 29 after it was played Thanksgiving evening in recent seasons.

The rivalry game between Georgia and Georgia Tech is also moving to Black Friday. The two teams will play each other at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC that Friday night. A full list of SEC kickoffs announced Thursday is here.

The 2024 college football season is the first with just four power conferences and new television deals all across the sport. ESPN has the rights to every SEC telecast while CBS, NBC and Fox all share Big Ten rights. ACC games are also exclusively on ESPN networks outside of a weekly game on the CW and the Big 12’s TV contract includes games on Fox and ESPN networks. The CW will televise home games for Oregon State and Washington State, the remaining Pac-12 members.

Fox to televise Oregon vs. Oregon State

The continuation of Oregon and Oregon State’s rivalry will be played on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The two schools agreed to continue their rivalry game after the Ducks went to the Big Ten. At the same time on the same day, Washington State will visit Washington. That game will be available only on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

The 3:30 p.m. ET slot on CBS will now exclusively show Big Ten games. Ohio State's home game vs. Akron will be the first Big Ten game in that slot for the network on Aug. 31. Later that evening, the network will show UCLA's visit to Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. ET. A full list of Big Ten games revealed Thursday is here.

Fox will also show nine Big Ten games on Friday nights starting on Sept. 20. The first game will be Illinois' visit to Nebraska. The week before, on Sept. 13, the network will show Arizona's first visit to Kansas State as a member of the Big 12. The complete list of Big 12 games announced Thursday is available here.

Colorado to host Oklahoma State on Black Friday

Colorado will have a 10 a.m. local kickoff on Black Friday as Oklahoma State visits for a Noon ET game. That’s the final regular season game for the Buffaloes. In Week 1, Colorado hosts FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Aug. 29. That game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and could be a very tricky contest for the Buffs in their first game back as Big 12 members.

Two days after Colorado hosts North Dakota State, the marquee Big 12 game of the weekend is Penn State’s visit to West Virginia. That game starts at Noon ET on Fox opposite Clemson’s game against Georgia in Atlanta on ABC.

SMU's first game as a member of the ACC comes at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 24 on CBS Sports Network as the Mustangs visit Nevada. Stanford plays its first ACC game on Aug. 30 at home against TCU (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), while Cal's home opener against UC Davis on Aug. 31 will be televised on an ACC Network streaming channel. You can view the full list of ACC kickoff times announced Thursday here.