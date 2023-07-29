Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr.: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights, analysis of undisputed welterweight bout

Saturday's superfight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the undisputed welterweight title between IBF-WBA-WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO champion Terence Crawford is the biggest, most competitive matchup that boxing has seen in years. The two undefeated champions have a combined record of 67-0 with 52 knockouts.

Crawford will have the opportunity to cement his legacy as the greatest welterweight and, perhaps, the greatest boxer of his generation. Spence can prove that he's no underdog.

It's a massive fight in terms of its significance in the ring, and it has a chance to do extraordinarily well financially.

Crawford is the favorite at BetMGM and has been since the fight was first made. There has been a lot of line movement, but Crawford is a -150 favorite Friday, with Spence at +125. The over-under is 11 full rounds, though over is the favorite at -225. Will go 12 full is -200. Crawford by decision is +180 and by KO is +275. Spence by decision is +250 and by KO is +500.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole is ringside in Las Vegas so follow below for live updates of of the action from the entire main card.

Crawford-Spence live updates, highlights and analysis

Crawford-Spence main card, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV)

Odds via BetMGM.

• Welterweight: Terence Crawford (-150) vs. Errol Spence Jr. (+125)• Lightweight: Isaac Cruz (-800) vs. Giovanni Cabrera (+500)• Bantamweight: Nonito Donaire (-145) vs. Alexandro Santiago (+120)• Welterweight: Yoenis Tellez (-11) vs. Sergio Garcia (120)