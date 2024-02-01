Suprs' Victor Wembanyama named rookie the month in the West, Hornets' Brandon Miller in the East

Victor Wembanyama has finally wrestled away the Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor from Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren.

After being beat out for the recognition in November and December, on Thursday, the NBA announced that Wembanyama was the recipient for the month of January. The San Antonio Spurs center/forward averaged 24 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in the month.

In the Eastern Conference, Brandon Miller was named Rookie of the Month after recording 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The Charlotte Hornets wing dethroned the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who received the honor for both November and December.

Wembanyama was the top pick in June's draft, while Miller was taken second overall. San Antonio has not had a Rookie of the Month recipient in nearly two decades since Beno Udrih won it for December 2004. LaMelo Ball was the last winner of the award for Charlotte in March 2021.

Against the New York Knicks on Jan. 29, Miller put on a show, scoring a career-high 29 points and adding seven rebounds and three assist in the 113-92 loss. In 40 games, and 34 starts, Miller is averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Wembanyama posted his second-highest scoring total (33) while going up against the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in a battle of the big men on Jan. 22. In 42 starts, Wembanyama is recording 20.6 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 blocks.

NBA Rookies and Sophomores will be drafted onto three teams on Tuesday, Feb. 6 (4:00pm/et, NBA App), with NBA G League Players to comprise the fourth team. The four seven-player teams will compete in the mini tournament on Friday, Feb. 16… pic.twitter.com/Ji0NT3vkUq — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Both Wembanyama and Miller have been selected for the 2024 Rising Stars game that will be played on Feb. 16 during All-Star Weekend.