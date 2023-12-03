Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Packers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Two weeks ago, a Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game would have been laughed off as a snoozer. At the time, the Packers sat at 3-6 and quarterback Jordan Love was far too inconsistent under center.

But things have changed since then. Love is suddenly starting to put things together. The Packers have won two straight games and have put themselves in the running for a playoff spot. Love has been a big part of that. Over the past two games, Love has thrown for 590 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. One of those games came against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. Love turned in arguably the finest game of his young career against a difficult opponent.

Week 13 presents an even bigger challenge, though. The Chiefs boast an elite defense that could give Love fits. Even if he can break through and put some points on the board, he'll still have to out-duel Patrick Mahomes on offense. This will be a major test to see how much Love has progressed this season.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Sunday Night Football.