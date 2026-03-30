Student shoots a teacher and then fatally shoots himself at a Texas high school, authorities say

BULVERDE, Texas — A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. No other injuries were reported. Authorities have not said what may have led to the shooting.

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were bused to a nearby middle school, where parents stood in long lines, some praying, as they waited to be reunited.

Jesse Lopez, a parent, told KSAT-TV that it will be difficult to tell his daughter that she has to eventually go back to class.

“For one, she has autism, and she’ll be afraid to go back, she’ll be real afraid to go back,” Lopez said.

Texas is among the states adopting restrictions on cell phones in public schools. But Sarah Valdez, a mother of a freshman at Hill Country College Preparatory High School, told KSAT-TV that all she wanted to do was hear from her son after learning the school was on lockdown.

She said she called her son, even though she knew they were not supposed to be using phones.

The high school, which is part of the Comal Independent School District, focuses on academics and skills to prepare students for college, according to the district's website. Its curriculum is centered on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, known as STEAM, with electives that include cybersecurity and engineering.

The school opened in August 2020 with a freshman class. It has since grown to offer grades nine through 12 and as of this school year has about 260 students enrolled, according to the district's website.

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