Stephen Curry hits hole in one at celebrity tournament, celebrates appropriately

We all knew Stephen Curry was great from deep.

This doesn't just apply to the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors guard and long-distance GOAT is playing golf this week at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament off the shores of Lake Tahoe.

On Saturday, he did this:

That's a hole in one on the 152-yard par 3 7th at Edgewood Tahoe. Per NBC Sports, it's the first ace on No. 7 in the 34-year history of the ACC. Curry commemorated the moment with a commensurate display of enthusiasm.

Curry dumped his hat, raised his arms and sprinted from the tee box toward the green while serenaded by a chorus of cheers from the gallery. His glove was the next item to hit the turf when he reached the green, where he high-fived the flagstick as he ran by. He then took a victory lap before turning back to greet his caddy.

What a fun moment. If only PGA pros reacted the same way to big shots on Tour.

The shot wasn't a fluke for Curry, who's played this week with his dad Dell and brother brother Seth, both NBA sharpshooters in their own right. Curry's been the best player on the course in a field that includes World Golf Hall of Famer and retired LPGA pro Annika Sörenstam, noted amateur golfer and Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz and defending and three-time ACC champion Tony Romo.

He entered Saturday with a four-point lead (27 points) over Dallas Stars center Joe Pavleski (23) for first place in the modified Stableford scoring system the rewards scoring plays without penalizing bogeys.

Players are awarded one point for pars, three points for birdies and six points for eagles. Double bogeys or worse account for two-point deductions. Curry's ace, of course, was worth six points, helping him to extend his lead over the field.

He'll look to maintain the lead through Sunday's final round for what would be his fist ACC title.