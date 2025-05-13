Stephen Curry does not expect to play in Game 5 with Warriors season on the line due to hamstring injury

The Golden State Warriors are facing elimination. Following Monday's 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors are down 3-1 in the series. Another loss would eliminate Golden State from the playoffs.

Stephen Curry has the ability to change that. Curry — who sustained a hamstring injury in Game 1 — was initially ruled out a week. That opened the door for Curry to be re-evaluated right before Game 5, and potentially cleared to take part in the contest. If Curry returns, that could be the spark the Warriors need to turn things around.

But it doesn't sound like that going to happen. Curry indicated it's unlikely he's able to return to action for Game 5, telling Marc Spears, "Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn't," per ESPN.

Curry's comment was a reference to something Draymond Green said after the loss. Green was asked whether Curry would push to return to action for Game 5. Green said the team wasn't going to "Superman this thing," essentially saying Curry isn't going to play the superhero if he's not ready. Green added that if Curry is "in a place where he can play, I'm sure he will."

Curry sustained the injury during the team's 99-88 Game 1 win over the Timberwolves. He scored 13 points before exiting the game in the second quarter. The Warriors haven't been able to pick up the slack with Curry sidelined, and have lost three straight games in the series.

The Warriors' star underwent an MRI, which revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. The team originally said Curry would be re-evaluated after a week. If that timeline is still accurate, Curry should be re-evaluated Tuesday. The Warriors will play Game 5 on Wednesday.

Curry's comments following Game 4, however, indicate he doesn't expect that to happen. If the Warriors are going to extend their season Wednesday, it certainly sounds like they'll have to do it without Curry. That will put more pressure on Green and Jimmy Butler, who faced criticism for his passive approach in Game 4.

If the Warriors can extend the series to Game 6, it's possible Curry could get back on the court. Game 6 isn't scheduled until Sunday, giving Curry multiple days to show improvement before potentially returning to action.

It would make for quite a story ... but it's only possible if the Warriors can find a way to win without their biggest star Wednesday.