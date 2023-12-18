Steelers bench Mitch Trubisky amid playoff hunt, will start Mason Rudolph in Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers are changing quarterbacks as the team fights for a playoff spot. Mason Rudolph will take over as the team's starter after Mitch Trubisky was benched in Week 15, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.

The move comes after Trubisky threw a touchdown and two interceptions in a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Trubisky also started for the Steelers during the team's Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. On the season, Trubisky has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 632 yards. He's tossed four touchdowns against five interceptions in five games.

Rudolph entered Sunday's game with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. He completed two passes for nine yards before he was sacked for an 11-yard loss on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs. Rudolph was put into the game following Trubisky's second interception of the day.

Rudolph is expected to start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 following Kenny Pickett's ankle surgery. Pickett underwent surgery on his ankle following the team's Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to the injury.

Over his career, Rudolph is 5-4-1 in 10 career starts. He's thrown 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in those appearances. Rudolph's last start came in 2021, when he led the Steelers to a 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions.

At 7-7, the Steelers are still very much in the playoff hunt in the AFC. The team currently sits in the No. 10 seed in the conference, so it has to win down the stretch to have a shot at securing a playoff spot. The Bengals sit one game ahead of the Steelers in the standings, so Week 16 could play a major role in the Steelers' chances to make the playoffs.

A win keeps them in the hunt. A loss could doom their chances of getting in.