‘Smoky odor’ causes Delta flight to return to Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles returned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin, officials said.

The plane, a Boeing 757-300, was en route from Atlanta to Los Angeles, Calif., when the crew decided to turn back as a precautionary measure, the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement.

The plane landed safely, and all passengers aboard Delta Flight 898 deplaned normally upon arrival at the gate, according to officials.

“The safety of our customers and people is of utmost importance,” a Delta spokesperson said. “That’s why our flight crew followed standard procedures to return to Atlanta after a smoky odor was detected in the cabin. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

The flight carried 219 customers, along with two pilots and five crew members. After the safe landing, maintenance teams began evaluating the plane to determine the source of the odor.

Delta says it is actively working to reaccommodate passengers to their destination on a new plane as quickly as possible.

