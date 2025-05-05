Small plane crashes in cabbage field in Florida

HASTINGS, Fla. —

What caused a small plane to go down in a cabbage field in Hastings, Florida is under investigation.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post, the pilot was the only person on board.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

