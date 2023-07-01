Sky head coach, GM James Wade steps down to join Raptors as assistant coach

James Wade, head coach and general manager of the Chicago Sky, is leaving those positions to join the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach.

The Sky announced the move on Saturday, emphasizing a "seamless transition" to life without Wade.

"The Chicago Sky's mission has always been to elevate and celebrate our world class athletes and staff, and James' tremendous achievement is another exciting indicator of the WNBA's incredible growth and recognition of our outstanding coaches and players who continue to reach new heights," the team said in a statement. "The Chicago Sky are committed to a seamless transition and successful 2023 season, and we will continue to build on our championship culture by making important investments in the Chicago Sky organization this season and for many years to come."

“We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” Sky owner Michael Alter said. “We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021.”

Wade, 47, has an 81-59 record with the Sky over four-plus WNBA seasons, and a 13-8 playoff record. His resume also includes the Sky's 2021 WNBA championship, the first in franchise history. Just last year, he signed a contract extension with the Sky that was to last through 2025. Wade is leaving to join the Raptors new staff, led by brand new head coach Darko Rajakovic who was hired just last month.

To replace Wade in the short term, the Sky have appointed Emre Vatansever as interim head coach and general manager.

This is a lot of change in a short time for the Sky. They won their first championship less than two years ago, but now have a roster without familiar names like Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot and stars like Candace Parker. They're currently in sixth place with a record of 7-9.

The Sky's first game without Wade (and with Vatansever as head coach) is Sunday at 4:00pm ET against the Indiana Fever.