Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal update, Jackson Holliday debut, Red Sox AI jams

The gambling scandal surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his former translator Ippei Mizuhara has been a cloud over the baseball world since the story broke back in March. However, on Thursday, we received quite a few more details that have given this story some closure, at least on Ohtani's part.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the report filed by the IRS, in which Shohei's side of the story that he delivered at his press conference is confirmed with Mizuhara "betraying" him after stealing money from the Japanese slugger to pay his gambling debts. With countless records and texts messages between Ippei and the illegal bookie now exposed, it appears the feds have a good enough case against Ohtani's former friend and translator to prove the crime.

Also on this edition of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the newest member of the Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday, debuting at Fenway Park surrounded by family, including his former big league dad and future baseball draft pick brother, and why he'll be just fine despite having to learn on the job for a little bit.

They close out the episode giving their good, bad and Uggla from the week including some amazing Boston Red Sox AI generated songs, if the core of the Houston Astros is rotting and an extremely awful hot take regarding Juan Soto and the New York Yankees from a radio show host.

1:10 - Ohtani-Ippei update

38:07 - Jackson Holliday debut

43:08 - The good from this week

48:16 - The bad from this week

54:49 - The Uggla

