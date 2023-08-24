Shohei Ohtani tears UCL, will not pitch again for Angels this season

Shohei Ohtani has torn his UCL and will not pitch again this season, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

No decision has reportedly been made on him undergoing surgery.

Ohtani exited his start on the mound in the second inning Wednesday, with the Angels describing the issue as "arm fatigue." He was making his first start in two weeks after missing his turn in the rotation with fatigue as well. He did not remain in the game as the Angels' designated hitter.

Ohtani's pitch velocity was the major red flag, as his numbers were significantly down across the board. His four-seam fastball was 3.8 mph lower than his season average

The news interrupts what was setting up to be historically great season for the two-way phenom, who will likely remain the favorite for American League MVP by virtue of his production in the first four-and-a-half months of the season. It doesn't sound like it well end his year, though, as he could continue to hit while awaiting surgery.

Shohei Ohtani facing second Tommy John surgery?

A torn UCL is typically treated with a UCL reconstruction, better known in baseball circles as Tommy John surgery. Ohtani underwent the procedure following his rookie season in 2018, which led to him appearing as a full-time hitter in 2019 before returning to the mound in 2020.

The Angels now face the question of a second Tommy John surgery for Ohtani, with the timing a particular concern. Ohtani was reported to have been recommended Tommy John in early Sept. 2019, but put off the procedure until Oct. 1 while he continued to hit for the Angels.

A second Tommy John surgery typically requires a much longer rehab than the first, with pitchers usually requiring at least a year and a few months to get back on the mound.

The Angels' season is effectively over, despite them betting on themselves as playoff contenders at the trade deadline and acquiring right-hander Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox. The team holds a record of 61-67 and sits 10.5 games back from the third and final wild-card spot after getting swept in a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani was (and still could be) on verge of richest MLB contract ever

While the news is brutal for the Angels and pretty much every baseball fan who enjoyed watching an unprecedented performance, the biggest victim is obviously Ohtani himself.

The superstar's pending free agency was one of the biggest stories in baseball this season, with the richest teams in baseball expected to bid for his services. His excellence as both a hitter and pitcher made it likely for him to surpass the record for MLB's richest contract, currently held by his Angels teammate Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal.

Ohtani needing a second Tommy John surgery would likely upend some of those expectations, as going under the knife again would not only wipe out his 2024 as a pitcher, but vastly change his long-term projections. It's not easy being a two-way player in baseball, and Ohtani's body might be showing why.

Still, Ohtani remains an elite hitter with the MLB lead in homers with 44. Even if his value as a pitcher is downgraded, he should still see massive this winter.