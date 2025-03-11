Shohei Ohtani to become first MLB player to appear in Fortnite Icon Series

Shohei Ohtani has dominated the baseball world and will next take his talents to the Fortnite world, Epic Games announced on Monday.

Ohtani will join Fornite's "Icon Series," which includes the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Patrick Mahomes, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Travis Scott, and Mr. Beast, among others. The Los Angeles Dodgers star will be the first MLB player in the game when he is available to play on March 17, one day before the Tokyo Series.

Sho up and Sho out.



Next up to the plate in Fortnite March 17: Shohei Ohtani! https://t.co/bJPnDoBonJ pic.twitter.com/QT8DkwETFF — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 10, 2025

The Ohtani character will feature him in both the home and away Dodgers uniforms and a LEGO style for LEGO Fortnite.

Of course, since it's Ohtani, his dog, Decoy, will be involved as a bobblehead available to players where Decoy will throw a ball for the Ohtani character to hit.