States double down on redrawing congressional maps after Texas' plan kicks off national brawl

A push by Texas Republicans and President Donald Trump to redraw congressional maps to secure five more GOP seats in the U.S. House has sparked a no-holds-barred battle between blue and red states, each threatening to redraw their own House districts.

The process of changing congressional maps to try and ensure one party's victory over another — called gerrymandering — has typically been done more furtively, with parties fearing a backlash from voters wary of a rigged system.

But Trump's call for Texas to redraw the maps to better ensure that Republicans retain control of the House in the 2026 elections has blown the lid off the practice: Gerrymandering, once a feared accusation, has become a battle cry.

Here are the states now considering early redistricting.

Texas kicked it off, then Democrats left the state

Dozens of Democrats left Texas to halt a vote on redistricting, leaving the Legislature without enough lawmakers present — called a quorum — to proceed for nearly two weeks. Democrats wouldn't have the votes to stop the bill otherwise.

Gov. Gregg Abbott has vowed to keep calling the Legislature back until Democrats eventually show up. He and other fellow Republicans have threatened the Democrats who left with arrests, fines and removal from office.

Past efforts by Democrats to abscond and deny Republicans a quorum only delayed the passage of bills, but didn't quash them.

Texas Democrats staying in Chicago have not yet decided when they will return, state Rep. Jon Rosenthal, a Democrat from Houston, told The Associated Press this week. He added that the move was about raising awareness.

“They may still pass these maps, but we’re going to do everything we can to awaken America,” he said.

California Democrats propose retaliation

In California, Democrats are considering reshaping their own district maps, possibly by cutting away five Republican seats while securing more vulnerable seats already held by Democrats.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been outspoken about retaliating if Texas moves ahead with its plans. Newsom sent a letter to Trump this week saying the president was “playing with fire.”

Unlike Texas, however, California has an independent commission that handles redistricting after the census each decade, which is typically when districts are reshaped to account for population shifts.

Any changes would need approval from state lawmakers and voters. State leaders plan to call a special election in November for California residents to do just that.

Missouri Republicans take steps toward redistricting

At Trump's urging and partly in response to California's threats, Missouri's Republican majority is preparing for a special session on congressional redistricting

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows the state Senate has received a $46,000 invoice for software licenses and staff training for redistricting.

While Republican Gov. Mike hasn't officially announced a special session, Republican House Majority Leader Alex Riley told the AP it is “pretty likely” to happen. Riley added that he has had discussions with White House staff about it.

Republicans hold six of Missouri’s eight congressional seats. The party could target a Democratic-held district in Kansas City to pick up another seat.

In justifying the redistricting, Missouri Republicans accused neighboring Illinois of rigging their maps and pointed to a draft proposal circulating in California.

New York Democrats try to change state law

New York, similar to California, has an independent commission that changes the political maps only after every census, but state Democrats introduced legislation to allow mid-decade redistricting.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said if Texas proceeds, "we must do the same."

But the soonest new maps could be in place would be for the 2028 elections. That's because the proposal would require an amendment to the state constitution, a change that would have to pass the Legislature twice and be approved by voters.

Wisconsin Democrats take a different tack

While Republicans control the Legislature, Democrats turned to the courts to try to force a redrawing of congressional district boundary lines before the 2026 midterms.

Two lawsuits were filed in July after the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court — without explanation — previously declined to hear challenges directly.

Maryland Democrats promise a response to Texas

Maryland House Majority Leader David Moon, a Democrat, says he will sponsor legislation to trigger redistricting if Texas or any other state holds redistricting ahead of the census.

Florida's governor hints at support for redistricting

Republican state House Speaker Daniel Perez said his chamber will take up redistricting this year through a special committee. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has told the public to "stay tuned" and has reiterated his support for the state joining the redistricting fray.

Ohio must redraw its maps before the 2026 midterms

A law in Republican-led Ohio requires new political maps before the 2026 midterm elections. The GOP holds 10 of its 15 House seats already and could try to expand that edge.

Indiana's governor spoke with the vice president

Vice President JD Vance said he spoke with Republican Gov. Mike Braun last week, as the redistricting melee intensified, but both politicians remained mum about the discussions.

Braun, who would have to call a special session to draw new maps, has said he expects a “broad conversation” with legislative leaders on the move’s constitutionality and said no commitments have been made.

Republicans face more limited possibilities of squeezing out another GOP seat in Indiana. Republican U.S. representatives outnumber Democrats 7-2 in the state already.

