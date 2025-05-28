Several Big Ten ADs wouldn't support '5+11' CFP format if SEC keeps 8-game conference schedule: Sources

Big Ten athletic directors on Wednesday discussed the potential College Football Playoff model that would include five automatic bids for conference champions and 11 at-large bids, but many in the group said they would not support such a model if the SEC remains at eight conference games.

The SEC has previously held discussions on moving to a nine-game conference schedule. The talks are most notable because the Big Ten and SEC hold authority over any future playoff format, according to a memorandum of understanding all conferences signed last spring.

The Big 12, in the midst of its own spring meetings in Orlando, showed support for the 5+11 model. The ACC supports that format as well. As Yahoo Sports reported last week, the Big 12 and ACC proposed that model, as well as a "4-4-3-3-1+1" format, to the Big Ten and SEC earlier in May. The 5+11 model and a previous "4-4-2-2-1+3" are the formats under the most consideration. Pushback from SEC coaches has sparked more discussion from many SEC athletic directors who favor the "4-4-2-2-1+3" model.

SEC presidents are meeting on Wednesday evening in Destin, Florida, during the conference's annual spring meetings. A decision on the future CFP format, or perhaps even a consensus, is not expected here this week. A decision or vote on 8 vs. 9 SEC games is also not expected.