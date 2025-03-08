Seahawks trade QB Geno Smith to Raiders, where he'll reunite with Pete Carroll

Geno Smith is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks traded their starting quarterback to the Raiders on Friday in exchange for a third-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The trade will reunite Smith with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who previously coached him in Seattle.

The #Seahawks are trading QB Geno Smith to the #Raiders, reuniting him with his coach Pete Carroll, per The Insiders, as Seattle hits reset.



It’s a third-round pick going to Seattle. And a new QB for Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/DTcW0cbtz6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025

The Seahawks had reportedly been discussing a contract extension with Smith, but couldn't come to an agreement and opted to trade him instead. Now, they are reportedly targeting Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency.

