Scouting Combine week: QB, WR, RB and TE prospects you need to know | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

In our second pod from radio row in Indy for the NFL Scouting Combine, Bootleg Football's EJ Snyder joins Matt Harmon for a crash course on all things prospects. The two go over the 2025 draft class as a whole and then dive into the top QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs you need to know heading into the weekend and this draft season. To end the show, Snyder shares three deep sleepers he loves this year:

(3:55) - 2025 NFL draft class overview: Strengths, weaknesses and depth

(23:15) - QB class overview: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and who else?

(36:20) - RB class overview: Ashton Jeanty is generational

(46:00) - WR class overview: Travis Hunter is WR1

(1:04:05) - TE class overview: Two 1st rounders and lots of depth

(1:08:30) - Stand on the table: 3 sleepers EJ loves this year

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts