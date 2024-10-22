Saints, Alvin Kamara reportedly agree to $24.5M contract extension

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension, NFL Network reports.
The deal keeps Kamara under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season.
