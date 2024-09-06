Rookie Chiefs speedster Xavier Worthy's first touch in the NFL goes for a touchdown

It takes time for a rookie to get adjusted to the NFL. But 4.21 speed is always going to be the fastest on the field.

When the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to draft receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the NFL Draft, the rest of the NFL had to worry. Putting a player who set the record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes was going to be trouble.

It took one touch for Worthy to make an impact. The Chiefs handed him the ball on an end around and Worthy showed off his breathtaking speed. He ran right by the Baltimore Ravens defense for a 21-yard touchdown.

Expect to see plenty more of Worthy simply shifting into high gear and making elite NFL athletes look slow.

There used to be a Chiefs receiver who looked faster than everyone else on the football field. Tyreek Hill was watching and he was impressed with Worthy's speed too.

That boy rolling omg — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 6, 2024

The Chiefs saw glimpses of Worthy's playmaking ability in the preseason. They were going to get him the ball in creative ways right away. The first touch became Worthy's first touchdown.