Robert Kraft explains how Bill Belichick's power became reason to leave, not stay

When Bill Belichick reached the podium to announce he and the New England Patriots were "parting ways," the ambiguity of language was fitting.

Because whether Belichick is fired or resigning or the decision really is mutual, what position is he actually vacating?

The Patriots are losing a head coach who oversaw six Super Bowl titles. They’re also losing their top personnel executive, their general manager, their salary-cap wizard and their No. 1 decision-maker.

That breadth of responsibility factors into Belichick’s departure.

“When you have someone like Bill who’s had control over every decision, every coach we hire, the organization reports to him on the draft and how much money we spend — every decision has been his and we've always supported him,” team owner Robert Kraft said in a second media conference Thursday afternoon, after an earlier session that included Belichick. “To then take some of that power away and give it to someone else, accountability is important to me in every one of our companies. Where he had the responsibility and then someone else takes it, it’s going to set up confusion.

“It wouldn’t work, in my opinion.”

As Belichick’s 72nd birthday looms in April, his game-planning and coaching fires continue to burn. He’s still widely regarded as the best defensive mastermind in NFL history. But a series of decisions on how he structured his coaching staff and playing roster in recent years raised eyebrows.

Plenty wondered: Could Belichick stay on as head coach and simply give up personnel control?

“Look, I’m for whatever, collectively, we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” Belichick said Monday morning when asked. “I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. If somebody’s got to have the final say, I rely on a lot of other people to help.

“However that process is, I’m only part of it.”

Ultimately, that part no longer worked for the team.

“He always gave us the best he had,” Kraft said. “There wasn’t a shortage of effort. Now whether he has the right people around him or selected the right players, that we all can make judgment on. But he was always giving it his all. And that’s what was most important to me.”

Kraft said that though the decision to part ways with Belichick was emotional, it was also “instinctual.” The Krafts are the “custodian of this asset” important to New England, and in a “results business,” the Patriots have fallen short.

After Belichick’s two-decade run of historic success, the Patriots have missed three of the last four postseasons and have not won a playoff game since the 2018 season. Their 4-13 record this season was the worst in the AFC and the worst of Belichick’s career.

Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan to Belichick. He explained that Belichick’s control grew over time, the most recent level attained only after three Super Bowls, Kraft said.

“In my opinion, he earned it and it worked pretty well for most of the time,” Kraft said. “But all of us need checks and balances in our lives. I call it, we need ‘Dr. No’s’ around us — people to protect us from ourselves.

“As things evolve and you get more power, sometimes people are afraid to speak up. I'm speaking about all companies. I think it's good to have checks and balances, but once you have [the power], it's kind of hard to pull it away and expect to have the accountability you want.

“It was best we each moved on.”

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick: "I don't think either one of those two would have accomplished what they accomplished if they weren't together. I think they're both the best at their professions. And we were lucky to have them together for two decades."

Kraft declined to confirm a timeline on when and in what order he’d install his next head coach and general manager, noting only that “we will try to move very quickly.”

What will he look for in a head coach?

“We’re looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win,” Kraft said. “I promise you I’ll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”