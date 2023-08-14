Report: Michael Oher says he was never adopted, tricked into conservatorship, didn't see 'The Blind Side' money

Retired NFL player Michael Oher was not adopted by a rich white family as depicted in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," according to a Tennessee court filing obtained by ESPN Monday.

The petition, reportedly filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who took Oher into their home as a high school student under a conservatorship they tricked him into, which granted them legal authority to make business deals on his behalf.

The Tuohy's are also accused of using that power to negotiate a deal that made them, including their two birth children, millions of dollars in royalties from the Oscar-winning film.

The film earned more than $300 million, with none of those funds going to Oher, according to the report.

This story will be updated.