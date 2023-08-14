Report: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to sign 1-year deal with New England Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new team

Elliott will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the New England Patriots, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Elliott ran for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, his seventh with the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old was released this past offseason.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.