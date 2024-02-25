Report: Fomer Chiefs and Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy to take same position at UCLA

Eric Bieniemy is heading back to college football.

According to ESPN, the former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator will be the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at UCLA. Bieniemy will work for new UCLA coach DeShaun Foster after Foster was promoted to succeed Chip Kelly as the Bruins’ head coach.

Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2018-2022 as the Chiefs won two Super Bowls and hosted the AFC championship game in each of those five seasons. Bieniemy’s work under Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes earned him numerous head coaching interviews with NFL teams, but he kept getting passed over for other candidates.

With his contract up at the end of the 2022 season — and the Chiefs coming off a Super Bowl win — Bieniemy amicably parted ways with the Chiefs for the same role with the Commanders. That lasted just one season. Washington QB Sam Howell was sacked the most of any quarterback in 2023 and the Commanders scuffled to a 4-13 record before coach Ron Rivera was fired at the end of the season.