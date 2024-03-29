Report: Eagles trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for draft pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the Eagles will receive a conditional 2026 third-round pick in return that could be converted to a second-round pick. The 29-year old veteran will join his fourth team in his eighth NFL season.

Per the report, the draft pick will convert to a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of New York's defensive snaps and records 10 or more sacks. Otherwise, it will remain a third-round selection.