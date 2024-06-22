Rays' Amed Rosario exits after taking 100 mph fastball to face

Tampa Bay Rays utility man Amed Rosario was the center of a scary scene on Saturday, but he appears to have avoided something truly awful.

Facing Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Jared Jones in the first inning, Rosario took a 100-mph fastball to the face, sending the 28-year-old reeling out of the batter's box. Thankfully, the jaw-protecting flap on his helmet appeared to take the brunt of the momentum.

Rosario was immediately tended to by both teams' staffs and walked off under his own power while holding a towel

A scary scene in Pittsburgh as Amed Rosario takes a 100 mph pitch to the face.



Rosario appears to be okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/65zFZ0wODx — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 22, 2024

Good news arrived three innings later, when Bally Sports Sun's Tricia Whitaker reported Rosario had sustained facial lacerations, but with no indication of a fracture.

A significant injury would interrupt what has been a career year for Rosario, who was once a top prospect and the starting shortstop of the New York Mets. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers, and joined the Rays last offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency.

Rosario entered Saturday slashing .301/.323/.416, with his batting average a career high. He has played right field, second base, shortstop and third base for the versatility-valuing Rays.