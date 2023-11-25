Ravens tight end Mark Andrews placed on IR after ankle surgery

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The three-time Pro Bowler will miss at least four games. But when he sustained a cracked fibula and ankle ligament damage during the Ravens' 38-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, the team was preparing for himto be out for much longer.

The 28-year-old went down in the first quarter after taking a hip-drop tackle from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain last postseason was caused by the same type of tackle, sparking a conversation about the move's safety and whether it should be prohibited.

In a postgame news conference, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury was serious and looked "like a season-ending injury."

His outlook changed Monday as spoke to reporters ahead of Andrews' appointment with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte.

Nothing's completely definitive yet, but my understanding is, in talking to our trainer and the doctors, was that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game," Harbaugh said while referencing an updated MRI. "There might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time. We'll just have to see how that goes. I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism."

On Tuesday, Andrews underwent successful surgery. Addressing the media again, Harbaugh maintained his optimism without disclosing a specific timeline.

Andrews is likely still out for the remainder of the regular season. But he could potentially return if the Ravens' campaign continues deep into the postseason.

The Ravens, 8-3, lead the AFC North with six games left. They will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.