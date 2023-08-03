Ranking the 5 best and worst ADPs this fantasy football draft season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Believe it or not there is a NFL game being played tonight. Yes, we all know it's the Hall of Fame game and a lot of Zach Wilson tonight. But that does mean we are that much closer to the height of fantasy draft season. Continuing our 'Rankings week' theme on the pod, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens compile the list of the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season.

But first, the two dive into some of the biggest fantasy news out of training camps this week including injury updates on Rams WR Cooper Kupp and Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley. The two then discuss if we should buy the hype coming out of Bills camp about RB James Cook and TE Dalton Kincaid. The two then end the first half of the show trying to make sense of what to do with Lions WR Jameson Williams this year in fantasy.

When attempting to create the top 5 list of the best ADPs (essentially the best value picks in the draft), Harmon and Behrens share their individual lists before debating who goes on the ultimate list. Shockingly, they begin with zero consensus.

The two end the show with the same format to craft the 5 worst ADPs in this year's fantasy drafts.

2:19 - Cooper Kupp is hurt... uh oh

7:27 - Calvin Ridley toe injury of concern?

10:15 - Are we buying James Cook, Dalton Kincaid hype out of Bills camp?

21:12 - What to make of Jameson Williams right now?

25:15 - 5 Best ADPs (best value picks) this draft season

48:12 - 5 worst ADPs (worst value picks) this draft season

