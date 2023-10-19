Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 3: Astros chase Max Scherzer early, cut Rangers' series lead to 2-1

It wasn't a great start for Max Scherzer in his first outing since Sept. 12. A hit by pitch, a walk and a wild pitch, along with a pair of singles, plated three runs for the Houston Astros in the second inning, which marked their first time leading in this ALCS vs. the Texas Rangers.
A three-spot in the 2nd for the @Astros! #ALCS pic.twitter.com/3Ebzs3QjRV— MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2023
It was a barrage of hits and defense from there, with the Astros ultimately prevailing 8-5 on Wednesday to make the series 2-1. Jose Altuve got in on the action with his first hit of the series and his 25th career postseason home run.
Career #Postesason home run No. 25 for Jose Altuve! #ALCS pic.twitter.com/xRdoIXwlD9— MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2023
Scherzer made it through four while giving up five runs in his first postseason start with Texas. For the Astros, Cristian Javier didn't allow a baserunner until a third-inning walk and didn't surrender a hit until Nathaniel Lowe singled in the fifth. Josh Jung made him pay with a two-run homer that got the Rangers back in the game.
Then Leody Tavares energized the home crowd even further with a dramatic home run robbery on Yordan Alvarez.
home run robberies > home runs pic.twitter.com/qNKaAUbZQW— Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) October 19, 2023
In the seventh, the Astros tacked on two more before Jung hit another two-run home run to make it 7-4.
Josh Jung with his second HR of the night ✌️— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 19, 2023
(via @MLB)
pic.twitter.com/0y2lytzvUa
See below for more news, scores and highlights from Game 3 of the all-Texas ALCS.