Rams coach Sean McVay 'promises' to return for 'Coach McVay Show' in 2024

Coming off a restorative 2023 and the Los Angeles Rams return to the playoffs, head coach Sean McVay was asked if he'd be back for the "Coach McVay Show," his weekly radio appearance.

This time last year, he was mulling whether he wanted to step away from coaching. McVay had just signed an extension in 2022 to keep him with the Rams through 2026, but he was coming off his only losing season and second year not making the playoffs since taking over in 2017.

After some discussion, McVay decided to return. And with his re-commitment, the Rams returned to their old ways. The 37 year old also enjoyed a huge win off the field with the birth of his first child, a son, in October.

Considering the marked improvement that this season was, host J.B. Long decided to ask the show's namesake if viewers could expect him back.

"That I can promise you," McVay told Long.

The tongue-in-cheek implication, of course, being that McVay would also be returning in his capacity as coach.

This is how we closed out the Coach McVay Show season finale ... with a promise to chase a bit of @RamsNFL history in 2024. pic.twitter.com/XOhubGcTkr — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) January 2, 2024

What a difference a year has made for McVay.

As far as whether he's returning to the team, well there's also a little bit of history on the line if seventh-year coach decides to stay around for longer. With a 69-45 regular-season record, McVay is seven wins away from passing John Robinson (75-68) for the franchise record.

Ahead this postseason, McVay has a 7-3 record, which includes two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Long story short, his return to the team — and the show — is a safe foregone conclusion.