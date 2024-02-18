Rain postpones Daytona 500 to Monday at 4 p.m. ET

NASCAR didn’t wait very long to postpone the Daytona 500.

The sanctioning body announced Sunday morning that the race was pushed to Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Rain began falling in Daytona Beach on Saturday and is expected to continue throughout the day on Sunday.

The decision to postpone the 500 was an exceptionally quick one. NASCAR typically waits as long as it can to postpone the race. But the forecast basically tied NASCAR’s hands on this one. Waiting throughout the day on Sunday was very likely going to be futile. And pushing the race to Monday as soon as possible is the prudent move.