Raiders reportedly bringing in veteran coach Norv Turner as offensive assistant

Following the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring Norv Turner as an offensive assistant, according to NFL Network.

Among the changes still to come to Antonio Pierce's staff, the 2-7 Raiders will likely move Turner's son, Scott, from passing-game coordinator to interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. Though, Pierce said Monday he has not decided on who will get the final say on play-calling.

In recent weeks, Pierce had called out the play-calling and specifically "the play-caller," which was Getsy. Giving Scott Turner the play-calling responsibilities with his father, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator, there to provide assistance is a move to try to change their success with the ball.

Through nine weeks, the Raiders have the fourth-lowest total offensive yards (280.2) and the fewest rushing yards per game (76.9), as well as the most giveaways (19) in the NFL.

Turner, 72, is a two-time Super Bowl winner as a coordinator. He was head coach of the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers, as well as offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, Chargers, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

Turner last worked in the NFL in 2019 with the Panthers under Ron Rivera and then was the team's special assistant to interim head coach Perry Fewell after Rivera's dismissal.