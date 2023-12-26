Raiders' Jack Jones embraces inner Grinch vs. Chiefs, snatches ball back from kid in Kansas City stands

Jack Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback took the football from Chiefs with a pick 6 of Patrick Mahomes. He then snatched it back from a kid after offering it up in the end-zone stands.

Jones intercepted Mahomes late in the second quarter and returned it 33 yards to give the Raiders a 17-7 lead. It was a critical play in a stunning, 20-14 upset that eliminated Kansas City from securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After the play, Jones jogged to the stands, where he offered the ball up to a small child wearing Chiefs gear. But at the last second, he snatched it back.

No way Jack Jones just faked giving the football to a kid and then took it back on Christmas 💀 pic.twitter.com/NDP4Ai7PLu — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 25, 2023

Slow motion tells the real story, from the initial joy in the mother's face to the confusion in the child's to the exasperation in the father's when he realized what just happened. Then there's the dude in the second row who tried to steal the ball from everyone. It's an action-packed two-second tale.

Jack Jones. I love it. pic.twitter.com/svCkyH3d8b — Zach Rosas (@ZachRosas2) December 25, 2023

The still image is worth another look as well.

After the game, Jones fully embraced his new-found villain role with a nod to the biggest Christmas villain of them all. He posted an Instagram image of himself returning the ball with his head replaced by the Grinch's.

"Merry Christmas Raider nation," Jones wrote alongside an icon of a Christmas tree and a pirate flag.

It's the stuff of Raiders legend. Merry Christmas, indeed, to all of Raider nation.