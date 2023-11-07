Raiders' Davante Adams promises 'it's going to be better now' after Josh McDaniels' exit

It's safe to say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams isn't missing former head coach Josh McDaniels.

T-Mobile Arena hosted four men's and women's college games as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas on Monday. While Adams and retired MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler were sitting courtside, a referee approached for a quick pregame chat.

“Loved to see you guys get back on that winning track yesterday,” the official told Adams after passing him the game ball a few times.

The referee was referring to the Raiders' dominant 30-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He added that he attended the matchup in person, prompting Adams to offer some assurance.

“It’s going to be better now,” Adams said.

“I can tell already. Good vibes. I love it, man,” the official replied.

Even this ref told Davante Adams the Raiders vibes are up 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3dB10gwYZ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2023

The Raiders' recent victory came on the heels of some big changes within the organization. On Halloween, the team made a late-night announcement about the firing of McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.

While the move followed a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, it was also reportedly preceded by a brutal pre-practice meeting that saw players and coaches dig into McDaniels' shortcomings. The former coach was in the middle of his second season leading the Raiders, going 9-16 during his tenure.

In addition to looking better-coached on the field after McDaniels' exit, the team seems significantly happier now — and that change seems most evident with Adams.

Even before his Monday night exchange, the six-time Pro Bowler appeared more jovial than usual as he played some locker room basketball while mocking critics of the team on Thursday.

In another instance of elevated vibes, star defensive end Maxx Crosby provided teammates with victory cigars after they routed the Giants. Amid the celebrations, he recorded a scene one would usually expect to see after a Super Bowl victory. But spirits and solidarity seemed high, which is important considering it reportedly cost the Raiders about $85 million to make the leadership changes.

When the Raiders host the New York Jets on Sunday, Las Vegas owner Mark Davis will hope his investment continues to look like a good one.