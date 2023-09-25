Prosecutors in New Orleans say Nate Diaz choked out YouTuber in self-defense, decline to press charges

Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a fight with a YouTuber named Rodney Petersen in New Orleans and choked him unconscious following a celebrity boxing show on April 22. Five days later, Diaz turned himself in to New Orleans police, while contending he acted in self-defense.

On Monday, more than five months after the incident, prosecutors in New Orleans have determined that Diaz did, in fact, act in self-defense and declined to prosecute him. In the street fight, Petersen approached Diaz on Bourbon Street. Diaz then grabbed Petersen in a choke before releasing him to the ground, seemingly unconscious.

Police issued a warrant for Diaz's arrest and, accompanied by his attorney, Walter Becker, he turned himself in to police.

On Monday, prosecutors determined Petersen was the aggressor and Diaz merely defended himself.

Diaz representative Zach Rosenfeld released a statement:

Today, the Orleans Parish District Attorney informed us they will not be pursuing a case against Nate Diaz.

Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate's actions were 100 percent in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after.

Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so.