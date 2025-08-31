Powerball jackpot grows to $1.1 billion after Saturday drawing ends without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Powerball players will get another chance Monday at a jackpot estimated at over $1 billion, after no one won the big prize Saturday night.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner could choose an immediate lump sum of an estimated $498.4 million, again before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The likelihood of getting struck by lightning is far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33, with the Powerball 17.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

