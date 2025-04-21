Pope Francis death causes postponement of all Serie A games Monday

Italian soccer league Serie A postponed all games Monday following the death of Pope Francis. The league released a statement confirming the postponements. It did not announce when Monday's games will be rescheduled.

The Vatican released a video Monday announcing the death of Pope Francis. He was 88. In the video, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who will serve as the head of the Vatican until a new pope is appointed, confirmed Pope Francis died Monday morning.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," Farrell said. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.″

Serie A was scheduled to play four games Monday. Juventus and Lazio were among the teams set to play before Monday's postponements.

Inter Milan, which currently leads Serie A, was not scheduled to play Monday. The team did, however, pay its respects to Pope Francis on X following his death. In a statement, the team called Pope Francis a "man of faith, humility and dialogue who was able to speak to everyone's heart."

In addition to postponing Monday's games, the Italian Olympic Committee announced all sports events played this week will include a moment of silence for Pope Francis. The Vatican is located within Rome, though Vatican City is considered an independent state in Italy.

Pope Francis, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was an avid soccer fan. He supported San Lorenzo, one of the oldest clubs in the Argentine Football Association. Pope Francis hosted the team at the Vatican twice during his papacy. He also met Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona twice. During a 2014 meeting, Maradona presented Pope Francis with a No. 10 Francisco jersey. Maradona wore the No. 10 throughout his playing career.