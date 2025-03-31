The Playlist: Week 22 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice: Time to win a trophy

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to setting your lineup or music in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make and a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

♟️Week 22 Playoff Strategy

We're back to focusing on quality over quantity. Two days this week have double-digit slates (Friday and Sunday), leaving the best options to stream on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Start by targeting the teams that play three games in four nights and evaluating your needs thereafter. As always, keep an eye on load management and injuries while doing your best to stay ahead of the curve — make every move count!

✅ Must-Add Players

Since we're in the final week of fantasy basketball, if any high-usage, counting stats aggregators are available and their schedule is favorable, add them. I use Hashtag Basketball's advanced schedule grid to help my decision-making process.

Here are some lower-rostered must-add guys because of schedule or opportunity: Zach Edey, Justin Edwards, Adem Bona and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Early Week Streamers

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

If you’re looking for a quick boost to start your week, these players are worth a look because they play three games in four nights from Monday to Thursday.

Matas Buzelis - SF, Chicago Bulls (17% rostered)

The time has come to trust the rookie from the Chi. Over his last four games, Buzelis has been providing fourth-round value in 9-cat leagues, averaging 32.75 fantasy points per game. The Bulls play four games, including a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back. I'd hold all week, but depending on your waiver schedule and FAAB budget, you technically could drop him after Wednesday and pick him up again for Friday tilt. Buzelis' minutes should stick around 28-30 the rest of the way, so add him if for the points, 3s and blocks with improved efficiency of late.

Anthony Black - PG/SG, Orlando Magic (12% rostered)

The Magic are trending up at the right time and so is the Florida State alum. Even in a reserve capacity, Black's been a top 80 player over the past two weeks, averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks with exceptional 55/42/87 shooting splits. The Magic play three games in four nights, starting with a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back against the Clippers and Spurs. Their final game of the week is Thursday against the Wizards, so drop him after that game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. - PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (37% rostered)

Ja Morant is back in the lineup, limiting Pippen Jr.'s upside, but he's still worth adding or holding in all leagues because of the Grizzlies' schedule. They play on all the best days to stream (Tues/Thurs/Sat), plus Monday. Their opponents are tough, but at least Pippen will see most of his action against the second unit of the Celtics, Warriors, Heat and Pistons. He's been a second-round value in 9-cat leagues over the past two weeks, mainly due to Morant's absence, but he'll still help in assists, stocks and points.

Carlton Carrington - PG/SG, Washington Wizards (13% rostered)

Bub and the Wizards play the Heat, Kings and Magic to open Week 22 through Thursday. It wouldn't surprise me if Jordan Poole rested or the Wizards give more minutes to their younger players, including Carrington. He's been a shade outside the top 150 over the last week, but I see some appeal for fantasy managers seeking points, rebounds, assists and 3s. One transaction gets multiple starts, so he's an option in deeper formats.

Mid-to-Late Week Streamers

Here are a couple more options, but we don't know what surprises the injury report will reveal after Thursday.

🎧 Who's in My Rotation

Davion Mitchell - PG/SG, Miami Heat (14% rostered)

The fiesty floor general is playing 30+ minutes for the Heat, and has become a reliable source of assists and steals in fantasy. The Heat play three games in four nights from Wednesday to Saturday, though they are against difficult opponents like the Celtics, Grizzlies and Bucks. Despite the matchups, Mitchell's been a top 100 player over the last two weeks, averaging 12/3/6 with a steal and a 3 per game. He also has a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is solid for a point guard. He's a good look for points leagues too, at the end of the week, getting 26.9 fantasy points over the past seven games.

Ryan Rollins - PG, Milwaukee Bucks (10% rostered)

The rookie is stepping up sans Damian Lillard, dropping 28.7, 28.0 and 21.3 fantasy points in his last three games. He continues to start for the Bucks and will be an asset for teams needing steals and dimes.

The other player to consider from the Bucks is Kevin Porter Jr. He's coming off a 28/4/5 performance with one steal, but KPJ shot an uncharacteristic 8-for-12 from the field in 22 minutes. Given the schedule with games versus PHO, PHI, MIA, and NO, KPJ's minutes and opportunity are steady.

🗓️ Weekly Game Schedule

Here’s how the week breaks down in terms of total NBA games played per day. Use this to identify when streaming options will be the most favorable:

Lightest slates: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Day

Games Played

Monday

8

Tuesday

7

Wednesday

9

Thursday

6

Friday

10

Saturday

5

Sunday

11

🎯 Teams to target

The Sixers, Grizzlies, Bucks and Timberwolves have a great schedule, playing all of their games on the prime days of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Edwards, Gary Trent Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo are shallow league adds, while Mike Conley, Jared Butler and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are deep league pickups.

The Warriors will need all hands on deck for their four-game week, which includes games against the Grizzlies, Lakers, Nuggets and Rockets. Still, two of their games are on lighter slates.

The Lakers end the week playing three games in four nights from Thursday to Sunday, making players like Jaxson Hayes relevant.

The Raptors play two of their four games on lighter slates, but with their tanking situation, it's hard to predict which players will be active.

❌ Teams to avoid

New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers don't play their first game until Wednesday, making fringe players like Jose Alvarado and De'Andre Hunter expendable. Both teams play on all their games on double-digit slates, so the players on your bench won't get any run. Other teams who play at least three of their games on the bigger slates are the Celtics, Hornets, Rockets, Pacers, Thunder, Kings, Spurs and Jazz.

The Pistons also don't play until Wednesday. If Cade Cunningham isn't back by then, Dennis Schrōder is an option for fantasy managers looking for points and assists mid-week since the Pistons play three games from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Pelicans play the Lakers on Friday and the Bucks on Sunday, which are brutal matchups that fall on 10- and 11-game slates, respectively. So, I'd avoid the Pelicans players altogether. You can also drop Zion Williamson because it doesn't look like he'll play after missing his last five contests with a back injury.

[It's not too late — join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

The Brooklyn Nets play three games, but they land on Monday, Thursday and Sunday. With two days between games across the week, I don't think anyone is a mandatory hold after Monday. Although, Drew Timme would be a funny desperation heave in deep leagues.

Back-to-Back Sets

Monday/Tuesday: Bulls, Grizzlies and Magic

Tuesday/Wednesday: Hawks, Knicks, Nuggets and Spurs

Wednesday/Thursday: Heat and Wizards

Thursday/Friday: Lakers, Raptors, Trail Blazers and Warriors

Friday/Saturday: Clippers, Mavericks and Pistons

Saturday/Sunday: Bucks, Hawks and Knicks

🚑 Injury Roundup

Suns F Kevin Durant (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday

And that's a wrap for this season's final edition of The Playlist! As we head into the last week of fantasy basketball, remember: every move counts, so stay sharp, stay flexible and watch those schedules and injury reports. Whether you're streaming for a last-minute boost or locking in your lineup for the championship, trust the process and play smart.

Thanks for tuning in all season long — now go claim that trophy! 🏆 🎶