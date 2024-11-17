Plane crashes into parking lot near track during NHRA season finale at Pomona Dragstrip

A single-engine plane crashed at the site of the NHRA Finals in Pomona, California, on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, three passengers were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY | 2700 Fairplex Dr. | #Pomona | At 11:10 AM #LACoFD units responded to a single engine plane down. 3 passengers transported to local area hospitals with moderate to severe injuries. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 17, 2024

You can see the site of the plane crash here. The crash happened during the first round of eliminations for the NHRA’s Top Fuel class.

.@kracingphotos walked down to the end of the stands and was able to get a picture. Another fire and rescue squad has just drove into the track and are making their way to the crash.#NHRA #NHRAFinals pic.twitter.com/MUNl0hVYXj — Noah (@MightyMack03) November 17, 2024

The In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstip is located just southeast of Brackett Field Airport. The airport is just north of Interstate 10 east of Los Angeles.

Sunday's race is the season finale for the NHRA's national series. Racing has been paused at the track as first responders attend to the site of the crash.

"We are investigating an apparent small plane crash near the dragstrip in Pomona while it was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport on Sunday," the NHRA said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident."

This post will be updated with more information.