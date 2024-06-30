National

Pistons reportedly hiring J.B. Bickerstaff, recently fired by Cavaliers, as new head coach

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
The NBA coaching carousel keeps going around and around and around.

According to Yahoo Sports' Vince Goodwill the Detroit Pistons are hiring J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Monty Williams as head coach.

Bickerstaff was recently fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances.

This story will be updated.

