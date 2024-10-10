Photos: Scenes of destruction, flooding in aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida

Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday night, packing 120 mph winds as a Category 3 storm and bringing a new wave of destruction to an area already reeling from the ravages of Hurricane Helene last month.

Milton spawned numerous tornadoes, which were being blamed for at least four deaths, according to officials in St. Lucie County, Fla. The storm had also knocked out power to more than 3 million customers, and brought a storm surge of several feet to parts of Florida's coast.

As dawn came Thursday, scenes of destruction emerged in Milton's wake as the storm moved across the state and out into the Atlantic. Here's a look at some of the scenes.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>