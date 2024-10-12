Photos: Florida digs out and recovers after Hurricane Milton

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on Florida, Hurricane Milton arrived. The hurricane — which developed unusually rapidly according to climate scientists — brought destruction to Florida's vulnerable Gulf coast, leaving at least 10 dead and more than 2 million people without power.

Hurricane Milton's approach led to a mass evacuation event, which authorities credited with saving lives. Not everyone was able to get out of the storm's way, though, leading to some inspiring rescue stories from first responders.

Dozens of tornadoes in St. Lucie County took down power lines and ripped up roofs, while storm surges across the state flooded streets, prompting warnings about alligators and stingrays potentially lurking in the waters. Beachfront properties, such as in Clearwater, suffered immense damage, losing significant stretches of shoreline, while heavy rainfall inundated streets in cities like Tampa and Sarasota.

In addition to the flooding, Milton's winds uprooted trees, crushing homes and leading to structural collapses. Photos and videos showed debris-strewn streets, sand-filled swimming pools and remnants of what were once family homes.

The recovery efforts now shift to cleaning up and rebuilding, an uphill battle as Florida is still in the midst of hurricane season. Right now, families are salvaging what they can from the wreckage — including personal items like wedding albums — while volunteers and local agencies step up to offer support and resources. For Floridians unable to access their homes and businesses, the storm is continuing to take a financial and emotional toll.

Below are photos from the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

