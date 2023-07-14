Philip Rivers says wife is expecting their 10th child

Philip Rivers is set to hit double digits when it comes to procreation.

The former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback told AL.com's Ben Thomas on Wednesday his wife Tiffany is expecting their family's 10th child, with a boy expected to arrive in October. The couple is still reportedly waiting to pick out a name.

The family already has nine children with seven girls and two boys with ages ranging from four years old to 21. Their most recent child, a daughter named Anna, arrived in 2019 while Philip was still with the Chargers.

That layoff is apparently a sort of record, via AL.com:

"We've had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap," Rivers said. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

The 10th child also breaks an odd little streak, as Tiffany reportedly comes from a family of nine children, as does her father:

"We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double digits – or I should say we didn't decide it. God decided," he said.

This will be Rivers' first child since he retired from the NFL. In the time since his final season in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, he has devoted most of his energy to being the head coach of St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala., where his oldest son Gunner will be the starting quarterback this upcoming season.

Rivers was slow to shut the door on a return, though, entertaining some offersfor a comeback before ultimately staying put.