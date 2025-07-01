Philadelphia city workers strike after contract talks fail

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Nearly 10,000 city workers in Philadelphia who collect trash, answer 911 calls, maintain city pools and perform other jobs went on strike Tuesday after contract negotiations broke down.

District Council 33 President Greg Boulware said the city hadn't agreed to a high enough wage increase, WPVI-TV reported.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city would suspend residential trash collection, close some city pools and shorten recreation center hours, but vowed to keep the city running. Police and firefighters are not on strike.

Parker, a pro-labor Democrat, promised that Fourth of July celebrations in the nation's birthplace would go on as usual.

“Keep your holiday plans. Don’t leave the city," she said at a Monday afternoon news conference that followed hours of last-minute negotiations.

City officials urged residents to be patient and not hang up should they need to call either 911 or the city’s non-emergency helpline. They said they would open drop-off sites for residential trash.

Parker said she had offered raises that amount to 13% over her four-year term and added a fifth step to the pay scale to align with other unionized workers. District Council 33 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is the largest of four unions representing city workers.

“We believe it’s a fair offer and still fiscally responsible for the people of this city,” said Parker, who took office last year.

Union leaders, in their initial contract proposal, asked for 8% annual raises each year of the three-year contract, along with cost-of-living hikes and bonuses of up to $5,000 for those who worked through the pandemic. The union also asked the city to pay the full cost of employee health care, or $1,700 per person per month.

“District Council 33’s members contribute as much blood, sweat and tears as does anyone else,” they said in a demand letter. “We all make the city work. Our contract must reflect that reality.”

In November, the city transit system averted a strike when the parties agreed to a one-year contract with 5% raises.

