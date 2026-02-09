Student is shot in a Maryland high school and another student is in custody, police say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A student was shot inside a high school in Maryland on Monday and another student was in custody, police said.

One student was found with a gunshot wound in a hallway and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Rockville City Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The suspect, also a student, was identified and arrested near the school shortly after, the department said.

“At this time, there is no further threat to public safety,” police said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. because of reports of shots fired at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, D.C., the department said.

Heather Rodriguez, whose daughter is in the ninth grade at Wootton, said she jumped in her car and drove to the school in a rush of panic and adrenaline after she heard about shooting. She stood outside the school for several hours, and her daughter texted that she had heard gunshots, that the school was in lockdown and police were everywhere.

“Everyone’s acting like we are going to die,” she said her daughter texted. “If anything happens, I love you.”

Other parents were glued to their phones trying to communicate with their children.

