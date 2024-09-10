People take once unthinkable precautions as police search for the Kentucky highway shooter

LONDON, Ky. — (AP) — Jittery residents living near where a gunman opened fire on a Kentucky highway are taking precautions they never thought would be needed in their rural region, as searchers combed the woods Tuesday hoping to find the suspect.

Brandi Campbell said her family has gone to bed early and kept the lights off in the evenings since five people were wounded in the attack Saturday on Interstate 75 near London, a city of about 8,000 people roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Lexington.

“We go home and lights go off, and we go upstairs and our doors stay locked,” she said.

Several area school districts remained closed Tuesday while a few others shifted to remote learning as the search for Joseph Couch, 32, stretched into a fourth day.

Searchers have been combing through an expansive area of rugged and hilly terrain near where the shooting occurred north of London. There is nothing to suggest he slipped away, said Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, a spokesman for the state police's London post.

Questions arose whether there is anything to indicate Couch is dead or alive.

“Some people say ‘What if he’s not alive anymore?' " Pennington told reporters. “Well, we’re going to stay in the woods until we find him. That’s our job. If he’s dead or alive, it’s our job to try to find him.”

If Couch has died, “nature takes care of itself” and buzzards could gather overhead, which could be a sign for searchers, Pennington said.

Less than 30 minutes before he shot 12 vehicles and wounded five people, Couch sent a text message vowing to "kill a lot of people," authorities allege in an arrest warrant.

“I’m going to kill a lot of people. Well try at least,” Couch wrote in the text message, according to the warrant affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. In a separate text, Couch wrote, “I’ll kill myself afterwards,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit does not describe the relationship between Couch and the woman who received the texts, but the Lexington Herald-Leader identified her as his ex-wife.

The affidavit prepared by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said that before authorities received the first report of the shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a dispatcher in Laurel County got a call from the woman who told them Couch had sent her the texts at 5:03 p.m.

In response to that call, police initiated a tracker on Couch’s cellphone, but the location wasn’t received until 6:53 p.m., the affidavit states, almost 90 minutes after the highway shooting.

As search teams kept up their methodical work, aided by more helicopters above, authorities were hoping that a lack of basic necessities might lead Couch to surrender if he is still hiding in the woods.

“I hope he doesn't have water,” Pennington said. “I hope he doesn't have food. And I hope he's worn out and eventually he'll walk out of them woods.”

On Sunday, law enforcement officers searched an area near where Couch’s vehicle was found, with a view of I-75. There, they found a green Army-style duffel bag, ammunition and numerous spent shell casings, the affidavit says. A short distance away, they found a Colt AR-15 rifle with a sight mounted to the weapon and several additional magazines. The duffel bag had “Couch” hand-written in black marker.

Couch fired 20 to 30 rounds in Saturday’s attack, striking 12 vehicles on the interstate, investigators said.

Pennington has said troopers had been brought in from across the state to aid in the search. He described the extensive search area as “walking in a jungle,” with machetes needed to cut through thickets.

Authorities vowed to keep up their pursuit in the densely wooded area as locals worried about where the shooter might turn up next.

Donna Hess, who lives 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the shooting scene, said she hasn't let her children go outside to play since the shooting.

“I'm just afraid to even go to the door if somebody knocks,” she said.

Pennington said authorities are “working their guts out” to find Couch and end such fear.

“It’s hard when people are so in fear right now that there’s probably somebody out there,” he said.

Schreiner reported from Louisville.

